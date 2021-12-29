VAULT Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,005.00 (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. VAULT has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and $2,005.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VAULT coin can currently be purchased for $4.98 or 0.00010502 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, VAULT has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00058646 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,739.05 or 0.07881481 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00073733 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,209.81 or 0.99512838 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008225 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00051486 BTC.

About VAULT

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 506,484 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

