Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $0.92. Veeva Systems reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.61.

NYSE VEEV opened at $258.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.78, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $291.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.27. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $235.74 and a 52 week high of $343.96.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.90, for a total value of $671,007.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,252 shares of company stock worth $10,192,906. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,544,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,900,825,000 after buying an additional 52,479 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,654,000 after acquiring an additional 983,136 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,081,352,000 after acquiring an additional 612,776 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,102,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $893,932,000 after purchasing an additional 35,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,399,000 after purchasing an additional 258,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

