Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC trimmed its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,127 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Ventas in the second quarter valued at $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Ventas by 24.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 30.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 507.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Citigroup upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James upgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

NYSE VTR traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $49.68. 1,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,220,359. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.22. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.40 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 339.63%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

