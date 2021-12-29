Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Trading 5.6% Higher

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) traded up 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.33 and last traded at $19.17. 862 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 264,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.16.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.91.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($3.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.83). Equities analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences Inc will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ventyx Biosciences news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio bought 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

About Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.