Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) will report sales of $51.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.41 million to $52.41 million. Vericel posted sales of $45.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vericel will report full-year sales of $159.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $159.00 million to $161.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $211.01 million, with estimates ranging from $189.07 million to $243.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.07 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

VCEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of Vericel stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.40. The company had a trading volume of 191,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,395. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,040.00 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.17 and its 200-day moving average is $49.17. Vericel has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $68.94.

In other Vericel news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 14,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $596,876.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $505,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,881 shares of company stock worth $1,835,527. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

