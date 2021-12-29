Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.66

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$16.66 and last traded at C$16.25, with a volume of 1175530 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.39.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “underpeform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$14.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. ATB Capital raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of C$2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$538.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$517.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 2.9500001 earnings per share for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

