Versor Investments LP Boosts Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 199.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 30,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $420,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $348.34 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $237.13 and a 12-month high of $354.99. The company has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $337.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.96.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.65%.

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $85,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total transaction of $205,610.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,440 shares of company stock valued at $9,047,909 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.19.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.