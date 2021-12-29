Versor Investments LP Increases Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 321,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after buying an additional 39,495 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 565.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 14,924 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 81,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 274,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after buying an additional 9,259 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Corning by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 225,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.92.

GLW opened at $37.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.81 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.