Versor Investments LP Purchases 4,593 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 304.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 896.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total value of $923,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $707,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RS opened at $161.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.54. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $114.26 and a 1-year high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.89.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.