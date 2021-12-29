Versor Investments LP Raises Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 86.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $216.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.08. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $165.88 and a one year high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.77%.

In other Snap-on news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $482,432.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $5,316,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,330 shares of company stock worth $7,124,162. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNA. Bank of America downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.00.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

