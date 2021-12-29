Versor Investments LP Trims Stock Position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Versor Investments LP cut its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP owned approximately 0.05% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FMBI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,114,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,564,000 after purchasing an additional 892,690 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,609,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,917,000 after purchasing an additional 710,923 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,577,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,368,000 after purchasing an additional 595,399 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,013,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 513.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 575,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,403,000 after purchasing an additional 481,339 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Midwest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

FMBI opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.31. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $24.28.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $190.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.86 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

First Midwest Bancorp Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

