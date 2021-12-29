Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 894,502 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 114,750 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.28% of Ameris Bancorp worth $46,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 104.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 382.6% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 42.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $50.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.56 and its 200 day moving average is $50.40. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $36.60 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $239.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.10 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 10.73%.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $47,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABCB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

