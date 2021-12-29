Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,178,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,643 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.45% of Ovintiv worth $38,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Ovintiv by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ovintiv by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OVV opened at $33.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.60. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $40.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 3.63.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OVV. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.05.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

