Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $37.93 Million Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 938,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,644 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Kroger worth $37,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.7% during the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.1% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on KR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

NYSE KR opened at $44.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The company has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average is $41.68.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $1,150,051.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,196 shares of company stock worth $3,075,028. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.