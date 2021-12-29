Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $40.13 Million Position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,489,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363,624 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.99% of Vonage worth $40,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VG. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Vonage during the third quarter worth $1,586,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Vonage by 1.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 130,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Vonage by 5.8% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 186,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Vonage by 7.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 201,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 14,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Vonage by 25.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VG opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average of $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.96, a P/E/G ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $20.85.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.37 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. Vonage’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,054,639 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $21,831,027.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,301,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $26,915,474.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,577,109 shares of company stock valued at $74,015,376 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

VG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. William Blair downgraded shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vonage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vonage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.56.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

