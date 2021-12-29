Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,148,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 496,539 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.52% of Cactus worth $43,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cactus by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHD stock opened at $37.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.34 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.23. Cactus, Inc. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $46.94.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Cactus had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

WHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

