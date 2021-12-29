View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 76,911 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,226,269 shares.The stock last traded at $4.84 and had previously closed at $4.57.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VIEW. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of View from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of View from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on View from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get View alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.67. The company has a current ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in View during the second quarter valued at $68,003,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in View by 579.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,578,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,782,000 after buying an additional 5,609,192 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in View during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,229,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its position in View by 22.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,904,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in View by 1,029.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,399 shares during the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About View (NASDAQ:VIEW)

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for View Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for View and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.