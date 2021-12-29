Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 46.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after buying an additional 18,637 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Visa by 2.0% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,682 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $218.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,794,044. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $420.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.73.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

