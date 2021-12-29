Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Management LLC WY

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lowered its holdings in shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,650 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Vista Gold were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vista Gold by 191.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15,677 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vista Gold during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vista Gold by 112.9% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 39,968 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vista Gold by 117.5% during the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 625,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 337,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vista Gold by 26.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 771,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 161,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

VGZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Vista Gold from $1.93 to $2.04 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Vista Gold from $2.60 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vista Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Vista Gold stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,050. Vista Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $1.40. The company has a market cap of $78.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.48.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Gold Profile

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

