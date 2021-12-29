VITE Hits Market Cap of $40.36 Million (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last week, VITE has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One VITE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0812 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VITE has a market cap of $40.36 million and approximately $4.86 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00059642 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000081 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Profile

VITE (VITE) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,029,691,535 coins and its circulating supply is 497,120,425 coins. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . VITE’s official website is www.vite.org . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

VITE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

