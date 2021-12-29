Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vor Biopharma Inc. is a cell therapy company pioneering engineered hematopoietic stem cell therapies combined with targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. Vor Biopharma Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vor Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

NYSE:VOR opened at $11.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.24. Vor Biopharma has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $63.62.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. Equities analysts predict that Vor Biopharma will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Vi L.P. 5Am sold 330,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 299.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

