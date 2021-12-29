Wade G W & Inc. Acquires New Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,951,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,213,000 after buying an additional 628,686 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in DocuSign by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DocuSign by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,923 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,881 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in DocuSign by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,092,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,048,000 after purchasing an additional 525,040 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $152.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.14. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.51 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of -262.74, a P/E/G ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 0.94.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,497 shares of company stock valued at $18,151,866. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.72.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

