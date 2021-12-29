Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 1,558 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth about $28,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 28.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.74. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $19.28 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

