Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 6,682 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 249.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Motco increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 285.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 341.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 42.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.20.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $56.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.91. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.09 and a 1 year high of $59.49. The stock has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 74.56%. The firm had revenue of $28.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $8,840,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $5,296,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 373,986 shares of company stock valued at $25,505,083 in the last ninety days. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

