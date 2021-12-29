Wade G W & Inc. Raises Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.1% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 8.8% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,741,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.3% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,991,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,490,000 after buying an additional 9,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,085.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total transaction of $1,815,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,608,453. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,386.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,342.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,300.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,860.73 and a 52 week high of $2,687.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $98.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.58, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,745.50.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

