Wade G W & Inc. Trims Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Wade G W & Inc. decreased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 72.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 69.4% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global stock opened at $53.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.37 and a 200-day moving average of $53.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $34.21 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.90%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.94.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

