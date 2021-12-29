Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) will post earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.36. Walker & Dunlop reported earnings of $2.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will report full year earnings of $8.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.94 to $8.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $11.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Walker & Dunlop.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.43 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 20.46%. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on WD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.83.

WD traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,657. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.24. Walker & Dunlop has a 12 month low of $81.52 and a 12 month high of $156.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 12.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 48.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

