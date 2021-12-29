Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 4 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 507 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,825.0% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 117 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.9% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $5,311,000. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.9% during the third quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 73,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $195,782,000 after acquiring an additional 9,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,933.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,696.10 and a twelve month high of $3,019.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,907.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,765.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

