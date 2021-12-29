Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 30.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,538 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 64.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 513.5% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 293,226 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $40,233,539.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,133,014,546. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $142.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $152.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

