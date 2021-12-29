Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Boosted by D. Scott Neal Inc.

D. Scott Neal Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,202 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.0% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 52,614 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 259,417 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,158,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.8% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 34,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $53,617,356.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,014,546 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.56. 76,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,365,969. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57. The company has a market cap of $395.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.23 and its 200 day moving average is $143.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.