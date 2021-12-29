Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is a publicly-owned, registered bank holding company whose subsidiaries are permitted to engage in banking and other financial services and businesses. They conduct their business through their wholly owned subsidiary, The Washington Trust Company, commercial bank. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

NASDAQ:WASH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.05. The company had a trading volume of 182 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.22. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $42.43 and a 12-month high of $58.73.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 29.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $276,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 974,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 923,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,932 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 748,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,426,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 695,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,840,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5,611.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 571,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,332,000 after buying an additional 561,221 shares during the period. 71.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

