Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises about 3.2% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Waste Management by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,629,000 after buying an additional 416,806 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Waste Management by 14,904.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,028,000 after buying an additional 71,540 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its stake in Waste Management by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 49,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,441,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 89,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,427,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

NYSE:WM traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $166.13. 4,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,005. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.56. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $168.04. The company has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.69%.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

