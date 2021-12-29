Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for W. R. Berkley (WRB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE: WRB) in the last few weeks:

12/16/2021 – W. R. Berkley is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2021 – W. R. Berkley is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/9/2021 – W. R. Berkley is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2021 – W. R. Berkley is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – W. R. Berkley is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock.

11/18/2021 – W. R. Berkley is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.70. 10,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,034. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $61.49 and a twelve month high of $84.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.34%.

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $2,007,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 26.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 3.1% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 46,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 4.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 322,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,003,000 after buying an additional 13,151 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 121,635.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 17,029 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

