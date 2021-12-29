Wendy Diddell Sells 1,600 Shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Stock

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) COO Wendy Diddell sold 1,600 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $20,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Wendy Diddell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

On Monday, December 27th, Wendy Diddell sold 18,314 shares of Richardson Electronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $230,023.84.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Wendy Diddell sold 67,086 shares of Richardson Electronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $841,258.44.

NASDAQ RELL opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.72. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $12.87. The company has a market cap of $164.86 million, a P/E ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.52.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Richardson Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 245.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Richardson Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 23,288.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Richardson Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.