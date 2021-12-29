WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Receives $144.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.38.

WCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Shares of WCC stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.72. The stock had a trading volume of 128,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,637. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $70.49 and a 12-month high of $140.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that WESCO International will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Engel sold 44,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $5,885,967.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David S. Schulz sold 10,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total value of $1,378,293.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,212 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,952. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in WESCO International by 4.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management raised its holdings in WESCO International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 18,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in WESCO International by 26.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in WESCO International by 70.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.