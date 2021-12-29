WHALE Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.43 Million (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 29th. During the last seven days, WHALE has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One WHALE coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.15 or 0.00029874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $101.19 million and $3.43 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WHALE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00058939 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,733.50 or 0.07881466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00073890 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,328.95 or 0.99912013 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00008285 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00051280 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,150,581 coins. The official website for WHALE is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WHALE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WHALE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.