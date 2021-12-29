WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.44

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.44 and traded as low as $15.31. WhiteHorse Finance shares last traded at $15.39, with a volume of 68,773 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $353.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.44.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 49.83%. The firm had revenue of $18.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.04%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 38.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 18.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 5.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile (NASDAQ:WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

