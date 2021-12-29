Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 770 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,261 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,723,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,320 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,421,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,874,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,551,633,000 after acquiring an additional 81,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $505.61. 6,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,979,037. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $320.35 and a one year high of $505.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $462.29 and a 200 day moving average of $429.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $493.00.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

