Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 221 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $11,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 60.8% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $88,000.

Shares of MUB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,091. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.73. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $115.12 and a 1-year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

