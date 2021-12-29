Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $172.52. 12,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,758,704. The company has a market cap of $238.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.82 and a 200 day moving average of $157.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

