Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $12.71 Million Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $12,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.52.

NYSE:LH traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $310.19. 1,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,431. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $200.46 and a 12 month high of $313.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $290.17 and a 200 day moving average of $288.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.