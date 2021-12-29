Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $7.21 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 53.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 92.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth $90,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $8.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,395.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,453. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,860.73 and a 52 week high of $2,687.29. The company has a market capitalization of $98.35 billion, a PE ratio of 260.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,342.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,300.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,608,453. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,745.50.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.