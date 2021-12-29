Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 61,279 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,868,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Splunk during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Splunk during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 17.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $58,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,305 shares of company stock valued at $501,107 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPLK shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.96.

NASDAQ SPLK traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.02. The company had a trading volume of 15,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,979. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $105.45 and a one year high of $178.18. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.59 and its 200-day moving average is $142.15.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. The business had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current year.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

