Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Equities research analysts at Benchmark started coverage on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WING. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.72.

Shares of WING opened at $172.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.97. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $112.49 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.45, a PEG ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.27.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $3,322,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,929 shares of company stock worth $3,480,276. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 1,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

