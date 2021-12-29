Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Equities research analysts at Benchmark started coverage on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WING. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.72.
Shares of WING opened at $172.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.97. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $112.49 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.45, a PEG ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.27.
In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $3,322,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,929 shares of company stock worth $3,480,276. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 1,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000.
Wingstop Company Profile
Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.
