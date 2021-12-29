Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Gap Up to $241.88

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $241.88, but opened at $251.67. Winmark shares last traded at $254.93, with a volume of 204 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $898.74 million, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.42.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.15 million during the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 48.80% and a negative return on equity of 292.99%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $7.95 per share. This represents a $31.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.83%. This is a positive change from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Winmark’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 300 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $78,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark L. Wilson sold 3,762 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.90, for a total transaction of $973,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,512 shares of company stock worth $9,002,991 in the last three months. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WINA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Winmark by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Winmark by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Winmark by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Winmark by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Winmark by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 385,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,133,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA)

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

