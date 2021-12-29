WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 2,669 Shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Natural Gas Services Group were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NGS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 23.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,303,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after acquiring an additional 243,761 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 23.4% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 591,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 112,141 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 21.0% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 294,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 51,027 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 304.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 41,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 59.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 36,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Natural Gas Services Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Friday, November 12th.

In related news, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $33,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NGS stock opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.91 million, a PE ratio of -25.05 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.22. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $12.97.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 7.63%.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

