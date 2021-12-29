WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,205,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $837,435,000 after purchasing an additional 234,574 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,380,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,558,000 after purchasing an additional 116,129 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 2.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,408,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,667,000 after purchasing an additional 60,501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,687,000 after purchasing an additional 61,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 2.3% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,821,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,475,000 after buying an additional 41,399 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $91.81 on Wednesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.04 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 0.97.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. The firm had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 24.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.25.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $819,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,730 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

