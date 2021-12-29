WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,079 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.10% of Net 1 UEPS Technologies worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UEPS. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher G.B. Meyer bought 104,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $587,402.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lincoln Camagu Mali bought 36,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $187,530.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 426,656 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,794. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

NASDAQ UEPS opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $6.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.76. The stock has a market cap of $307.78 million, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

et 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

