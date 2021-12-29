WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 11,908 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,908 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Revolve Group by 36.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Revolve Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Revolve Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 68,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $4,536,182.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 40,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $2,760,740.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 790,446 shares of company stock valued at $59,074,460 in the last three months. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.77.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $55.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.54. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $89.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.45.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $244.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

