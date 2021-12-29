WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,678 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 48.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 25,914 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,581,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 831,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after acquiring an additional 21,864 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 95.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,567,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,332,000 after acquiring an additional 767,457 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

Shares of GTES opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.34.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $862.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.45 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

